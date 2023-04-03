Woman killed in accident in Thiruvananthapuram

April 03, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A 32-year old woman was killed after a speeding car rammed her scooter near Kilimanoor on Sunday. The Kilimanoor police have arrested the car driver.

The police identified the deceased as Ajila, of Pappala in Kilimanoor. She was a teacher in a private school in Kilimanoor. Her five-year old son Aryan, who was travelling with her, sustained injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital near Venjaramoodu.

The incident occurred at Erattachira around 4 p.m. when Ajila and her son were headed towards Karette to visit a relative. The car, which came from the opposite direction and was headed for Kottarakkara, hit the scooter that was proceeding along the other lane.

Ajila who was thrown off the two-wheeler was run over by the car. It came to a halt after hitting another car that came from the opposite direction as well as a parked one.

The police arrested Girish Kumar, 54, of Thiruvalla, who drew the car. He is suspected to have dozed off while returning after dropping a person in the airport.