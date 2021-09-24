Woman killed by wild elephant in Idukki

IDUKKI

24 September 2021 19:06 IST

Motorbike-borne couple attacked on Kochi-Dhanushkodi NH, husband escapes

A woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Anayirankal, near Munnar, early Friday. The victim was identified as Viji Kumar, 36, a resident of Chatta Munnar. The police said Viji and her husband Kumar were on their way to Munnar from Tamil Nadu on a motorcycle through the Kochi-Dhanushkodi national highway. When they reached S Valavu area, near Anayiranakal, around 5.50 a.m. they saw a rogue elephant on the road. Kumar tried to reverse the motorbike, but it fell and the elephant attacked Viji who died on the spot. Kumar escaped narrowly. Viji’s body was shifted to the Adimali taluk hospital for post-mortem examination.

Attacks on the rise

Attacks by wild elephants have been increasing in the area in the recent past. In July, a woman was killed in a wild elephant attack at Thalakkulam near Poopara while she was working in a cardamom plantation. Due to fog and rain the workers had not seen the animal and had approached it.

Advertising

Advertising