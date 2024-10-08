Woman killed as car rams parked lorry in Kochi

A woman was killed, while her husband and son sustained injuries after the car in which they were travelling rammed the rear of a parked lorry near the National Highways Authority of India’s toll booth at Kumbalam on the Edappally-Aroor NH 66 bypass, early on Tuesday morning.

Mallapally native Reshmi, 39, who sustained serious injuries in the impact of the collision died at a private hospital, while her husband Pramod, 41, who was driving the car, and their son Aaron, 15, a Standard 10 student, are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Stating that haphazard parking of lorries is a perennial issue on service roads of the NH bypass and sometimes even on the NH carriageway, a senior police official said a probe was on to determine the cause of the accident. Leave alone parking lights, most lorries parked on the side sometimes do not even have reflectors to forewarn motorists. It also has to be seen whether the person driving the car had dozed off, he said, referring to a recent accident at Kalamassery in which a car rammed a bike after its driver dozed off.

On haphazard and obstructive parking by lorries and other vehicles on service roads causing traffic hold-ups and sometimes even accidents in the NH bypass corridor, he said steps would be taken to curb the practice.