GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman killed as car rams parked lorry in Kochi

Published - October 08, 2024 09:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was killed, while her husband and son sustained injuries after the car in which they were travelling rammed the rear of a parked lorry near the National Highways Authority of India’s toll booth at Kumbalam on the Edappally-Aroor NH 66 bypass, early on Tuesday morning.

Mallapally native Reshmi, 39, who sustained serious injuries in the impact of the collision died at a private hospital, while her husband Pramod, 41, who was driving the car, and their son Aaron, 15, a Standard 10 student, are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Stating that haphazard parking of lorries is a perennial issue on service roads of the NH bypass and sometimes even on the NH carriageway, a senior police official said a probe was on to determine the cause of the accident. Leave alone parking lights, most lorries parked on the side sometimes do not even have reflectors to forewarn motorists. It also has to be seen whether the person driving the car had dozed off, he said, referring to a recent accident at Kalamassery in which a car rammed a bike after its driver dozed off.

On haphazard and obstructive parking by lorries and other vehicles on service roads causing traffic hold-ups and sometimes even accidents in the NH bypass corridor, he said steps would be taken to curb the practice.

Published - October 08, 2024 09:55 pm IST

Related Topics

road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.