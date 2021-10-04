Woman killed after ceiling falls on her in Kannur

A 60-year-old woman died when the ceiling of the house collapsed and fell on her in Kannur, on Monday. Vasantha (60), a resident of Podikundu died in the incident, while her son Shibu suffered injuries.

The wooden ceiling and beam of the house, concrete and objects including the bed and cupboards fell on the women, who was sleeping at the time. Her son Shibu, who was sleeping upstairs also fell down on the debris. Shibu was immediately rushed to hospital by locals. He sustained a head injury, and is not said to be serious.

Shibu was rescued by police and firefighters but was unable to save Vasantha as he fell into a trapped beam and mud. The door could not be opened and they worked hard to remove the debris.

The initial conclusion was that the wooden beam of the ceiling in the house, which is more than 50 years old, that collapsed could have caused the accident. Vasantha’s husband and another son were at home, while two other children were in a relative’s house.