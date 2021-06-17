Woman injured in RCC lift collapse dies

Thiruvananthapuram

17 June 2021 11:16 IST

The under-repair lift was left open and had no warning sign

A 22-year-old woman who sustained grievous injuries last month when a lift under repair at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) here collapsed died at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here a little before 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Nadeera, a resident of Kundayam, Pathanapuram, Kollam, was injured on May 15 when she entered a lift under repair at the RCC and it collapsed from the third level to the first level. The lift was allegedly left open and there was no warning sign.

Nadeera, a mother of a small child, was at the RCC to take care of her mother who was admitted there. She sustained serious injuries to her spine and head, fractured her femur, and lost her teeth in the accident and was admitted to the neurosurgery ICU at the MCH, hospital authorities said.

Report sought from RCC

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) had sought a report from the RCC following complaints of lapses in treatment. Kerala Women’s Commission member Shahida Kamal has also asked for the report from the RCC and demanded compensation for the family of Nadeera.