Woman injured in explosion

June 30, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old woman was injured in an explosion recently when she tried to break open a cracker used for shooing away wild animals.

According to the police, Kadakkal resident Raji was hospitalised after her left hand sustained serious injuries in the incident. Reportedly, she had tried to open the cracker with a machete thinking it was yam seed. A bleeding Raji was found by the neighbours, who rushed to the spot on hearing the sound of explosion.

Currently she is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

