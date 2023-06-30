HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman injured in explosion

June 30, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old woman was injured in an explosion recently when she tried to break open a cracker used for shooing away wild animals.

According to the police, Kadakkal resident Raji was hospitalised after her left hand sustained serious injuries in the incident. Reportedly, she had tried to open the cracker with a machete thinking it was yam seed. A bleeding Raji was found by the neighbours, who rushed to the spot on hearing the sound of explosion.

Currently she is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.