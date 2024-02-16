GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman injured after wild elephant chases her at Chinnakanal 

February 16, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A 41-year-old woman was injured after a wild elephant chased her at BL Ram, near Chinnakanal, in Idukki on Friday. The injured woman was identified as Palthayi, a BL Ram resident.

According to local people, the incident occurred around 7.30 a.m. Palthayi was on her way to BL Ram town with a neighbour to buy milk. When they reached the town, a wild elephant, locally known as ‘Chakkakompan,’ chased them and Palthayi fell down in an open drain. When local people made noise, the elephant moved to another area. The injured woman was admitted to Theni Medical College Hospital.

According to local people, wild elephants Chakkakompan and Murivalankompan are camping at Chinnakanal and BL Ram area.

In this year alone, three lost their lives in wild elephant attacks at Chinnakanal, Santhanpara and Munnar panchayats.

