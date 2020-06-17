Woman, in critical state, dies as ambulance rams truck

Alappuzha

17 June 2020 23:06 IST

A 32-year-old woman, who allegedly tried to commit suicide, died after an ambulance transporting her to hospital met with an accident near Aroor on Tuesday night.

The woman, mother of a four-year-old child, attempted to end her life by setting herself alight after pouring kerosene at a relative’s house at Thanneermukkom in the evening. She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Cherthala and then to another medical facility in Ernakulam. As her condition worsened, the patient was referred to Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. On the way, the ambulance rammed a truck around 11.30 p.m., Aroor police said.

Her father and a relative suffered injuries in the accident.

According to the Muhamma police, the woman had been living separately from her husband for the past year owing to family issues.

Suicide prevention helpline DISHA can be reached at 1056, 0471-2552056.