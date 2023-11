November 25, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A 42-year old woman was killed after being hit by a moving train near Kumaranalloor in Kottayam on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Smitha Anil, a native of Pala.

The accident took place around 10 a.m. when the deceased was crossing the rail tracks on foot along with her mother. The duo were returning after a visit to the Kumaranalloor Devi temple. The body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, for conducting post-mortem examination.