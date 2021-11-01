Woman held with 3 kg of ganja

Kozhikode

01 November 2021 22:24 IST

An excise squad from Kunnamangalam arrested a 50-year-old woman with 3 kgs ganja on Monday.

Khamarunnisa, a native of Kozhikode’s Vellayil, was nabbed following a tip-off received by the Excise Intelligence wing. According to Excise Department sources, the woman had been an active agent of various wholesale ganja dealers in Kerala and other States. She had been in jail for eight years after being convicted in a major ganja smuggling case, they said.

