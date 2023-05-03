Woman held on charge of swindling ₹2.25 crore

May 03, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The police have arrested a 41-year-old woman on a charge of swindling ₹2.25 crore from a Keerikkad native.

The arrested has been identified as Sajna Salim of Changanassery in Kottayam.

The police said the accused had tricked the Keerikkad native by telling that she was involved in an apparel import business based at Balotra in Rajasthan. She promised the investor of good returns and earned the trust by paying returns initially. The arrest was made on Tuesday.

The police said that Anas, Sajna’s husband and the second accused in the case, was living abroad.