HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman held on charge of swindling ₹2.25 crore

The arrested has been identified as Sajna Salim of Changanassery in Kottayam.

May 03, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a 41-year-old woman on a charge of swindling ₹2.25 crore from a Keerikkad native.

The arrested has been identified as Sajna Salim of Changanassery in Kottayam.

The police said the accused had tricked the Keerikkad native by telling that she was involved in an apparel import business based at Balotra in Rajasthan. She promised the investor of good returns and earned the trust by paying returns initially. The arrest was made on Tuesday.

The police said that Anas, Sajna’s husband and the second accused in the case, was living abroad.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.