KeralaKANNUR 06 February 2021 00:01 IST
Woman held on charge of murdering mother-in-law
Updated: 06 February 2021 00:01 IST
The police on Friday arrested Elsie, 54, daughter-in-law of Mariakutty, 82, who was found dead inside her house at Karikottakari, near Iritty, on Wednesday.
The incident took place when Elsie’s husband Matthew, had gone for tapping rubber. The police said Mariakutty had suffered injuries to the head and fractures in one hand. During the interrogation, Elsie allegedly admitted to her crime.
