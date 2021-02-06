Woman held on charge of murdering mother-in-law

KANNUR

06 February 2021 00:01 IST

The police on Friday arrested Elsie, 54, daughter-in-law of Mariakutty, 82, who was found dead inside her house at Karikottakari, near Iritty, on Wednesday.

The incident took place when Elsie’s husband Matthew, had gone for tapping rubber. The police said Mariakutty had suffered injuries to the head and fractures in one hand. During the interrogation, Elsie allegedly admitted to her crime.

Advertising

Advertising