Woman held on charge of killing infant at Tanur

February 29, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested a woman on charge of killing her three-day-old infant and burying the body in her house compound at Ottumpuram, Tanur, on Thursday. Jumailath reportedly gave birth to the baby at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on February 26.

She reportedly killed the infant after reaching home by drowning it in a bucket of water and then buried the body in her house compound. The police said she committed the crime to hide the birth of her illegitimate child.

The police zeroed in on Jumailath following an anonymous complaint. The police exhumed the body in the presence of Revenue officials on Thursday. They said they had taken one more person into custody in connection with the incident.

