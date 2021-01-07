Woman held on charge of killing her newborn

The Badiaduka police on Thursday arrested a woman on charge of killing her newborn baby boy.
Shahina, a native of Chetekal, was arrested for allegedly killing the infant by strangulating him using an earphone wire.
The incident took place on December 16, said the police. The woman had been rushed to a private hospital in Chengala for treatment after she was found bleeding.
Though she did not reveal that she was pregnant, the doctor confirmed that she had given birth.
Later, the baby’s body was found hidden in a cloth under the bed. A post-mortem done at the Kannur Government Medical College revealed that the cause of the baby’s death was strangulation.
Her husband Shafi said that Shahina had not told him that she was pregnant.
