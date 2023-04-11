Woman held in connection with assault on ex-lover

April 11, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Ayiroor police on Tuesday arrested a woman who allegedly masterminded an attack on her ex-lover after he purportedly refused to end their relationship.

Lakshmi Priya of Cherunniyoor was apprehended in connection with the attack on the Ayiroor native on April 5. While another accused, Amal of Manjummel in Ernakulam, was arrested a day ago, six accused are left to be caught in the case.

The accused, a first-year BCA student, had allegedly hired a gang led by her current boyfriend to orchestrate the attack on the victim with whom she had an affair.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was abducted from Varkala and taken into an uninhabited house by the gang in a car. He was allegedly manhandled on the way. After reaching the house, the gang stripped him naked and assaulted him again. The perpetrators also allegedly snatched his gold chain, a watch and ₹5,500 of cash. He was also purportedly force-fed liquor and made to smoke ganja. The victim’s father claimed the gang also demanded a ransom for his release.

Lakshmi Priya purportedly filmed the brutal torture and later threatened to circulate the video if he refused to refrain from pursuing her. The man was later abandoned near Vytilla where he sought help from a relative. The accused have been remanded in judicial custody.