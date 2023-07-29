HamberMenu
Woman held for trying to snatch gold necklace of a beauty parlour staff

July 29, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nedumangad police arrested a woman for an alleged attempt to snatch the gold necklace of an employee in a beauty parlour after throwing chilly powder on her on Saturday.

The police identified the accused as Malini, 35, of Tholicode. The incident occurred at an outlet near the Nedumangad Girls’ Higher Secondary School. The purdah-clad woman went to the beauty parlour under the pretext of requiring her hair be smoothened.

After ensuring there was no one else in the parlour, she threw a handful of chilly powder on the face of Sreekutty of Anad in an alleged bid to snatch her necklace. Several passersby rushed to her rescue on seeing her crying for help. The accused was later handed over to the police.

