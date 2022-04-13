Woman held for strangulating 3-year-old son to death

Accused admits to killing her child to live with lover: police

The police arrested a woman in connection with the death of her three-year-old son at Elappully, near here, on Wednesday. After questioning the woman, the police said she admitted to killing her child in order to live with her lover.

Three-year-old Mohammed Shan was found unconscious under mysterious circumstances at the house of his mother Asya at Choottippara on Tuesday morning. Though he was rushed to the District Hospital here, the child’s life could not be saved.

It was found in the post-mortem examination that the child had died of asphyxiation. When questioned, Asya reportedly admitted that she strangulated Shan and pretended as though she knew nothing.

Police said Asya, estranged from husband Shameer Mohammed for long, was in love with another man and had not revealed to him that she had a child. She reportedly killed the boy in order to live with her lover.

She was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate here on Wednesday, and was later remanded in judicial custody.

The child’s grandfather Ibrahim has sought a comprehensive investigation into the murder. He said he suspected the involvement of more people in the incident.