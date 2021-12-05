Woman held for murder of son

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 December 2021 00:23 IST

Death was passed off as suicide

The Vizhinjam police on Saturday cracked a murder case that was passed off as a suicide a year ago.

The police arrested Nadira, 43, of Kalluvettankuzhy in Vizinjam, for the alleged murder of 20-year-old Siddique in September 2020. The youth’s death was initially claimed to be a suicide by the accused and her daughter.

According to the police, the accused had attempted to conduct the final rites in haste soon after the death. However, on being alerted, the police intervened to shift the body to the Government Medical College Hospital under the pretext of conducting a COVID-19 test. During the post-mortem examination, the forensic surgeons raised the possibility of the deceased having been strangulated to death.

The findings were kept a closely guarded secret. In the meantime, the Vizhinjam police made enquiries on the deceased and his family. Siddique, who was known to have been addicted to narcotic substances, used to frequently torture both his mother and sister.

The police said Nadira confessed to have murdered her son when he attempted to assault his sister on the fateful day. In the absence of other witnesses in the case, the police are focused on gathering scientific and medical evidence to strengthen the case.