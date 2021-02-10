Woman held for cyber fraud

Accused of swindling ₹20 lakh

The Thrissur city cyber cell arrested a woman for allegedly swindling money from bank accounts using duplicate SIM.

Noorjahan Abdul Kalam Azad Ansari, 45, of Mumbai siphoned off ₹20 lakh from an account of a woman in a new generation bank in Thrissur in December 2020.

According to the police, fraudsters track mails and transactions of big amount through hacking. Later, they take a duplicate SIM card of the telephone number connected to the bank account using fake documents. Using this SIM, they change passwords of internet banking and transfer money.

A total of ₹20 lakh from the complainant’s account was transferred to various accounts and withdrawn in Bihar, Mumbai, and Delhi.

On a complaint received by Thrissur City Police Commissioner R. Aditya, the cyber crime team traced the culprit to Mumbai.

They got information about her from the travel documents at the Nedumbassery airport.

The police asked the people to be careful against such cyber cheating.

“People should contact the mobile operator immediately if your mobile number, connected to bank accounts, gets inactivated. Never share your identification documents on social platforms. Give a more safe password for emails, social platforms, and internet banking. Change the password at regular intervals and never save passwords, Aadhaar number, and bank account number in smart phone contact list,” they said.