ADVERTISEMENT

Woman hangs on to tree branch for 10 hours in canal in Ottappalam

Published - July 16, 2024 09:05 pm IST - PALAKKAD

79 year old had entered the waterbody for a holy dip as it was the beginning of the Malayalam month of Karkkidakam

The Hindu Bureau

A 79-year-old woman who attempted an early-morning holy dip in a canal near her house at Ottappalam in the district had a miraculous escape after she was swept away by the rising waters.

Chandramati Pookkattukurssi caught hold of a low tree branch and hung on to it for 10 hours before she was rescued.

Chandramati took a dip in the canal near her house around 5 a.m. as it was the beginning of the Malayalam month of Karkkidakam. People launched a search for her as she was missing since the morning. She was found around 4 p.m. and was rescued.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US