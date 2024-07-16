Woman hangs on to tree branch for 10 hours in canal in Ottappalam

A 79-year-old woman who attempted an early-morning holy dip in a canal near her house at Ottappalam in the district had a miraculous escape after she was swept away by the rising waters.

Chandramati Pookkattukurssi caught hold of a low tree branch and hung on to it for 10 hours before she was rescued.

Chandramati took a dip in the canal near her house around 5 a.m. as it was the beginning of the Malayalam month of Karkkidakam. People launched a search for her as she was missing since the morning. She was found around 4 p.m. and was rescued.