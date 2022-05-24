Woman hacked to death by mentally ill daughter in Kottayam

A 40-year-old woman suffering from mental illness hacked her 65-year-old mother to death near Paduva here on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajamma of Thannikkapadi, near here. The incident took place around 2 p.m. when the woman attacked her mother using a machete. Local residents, who rushed to the scene hearing the victim’s screaming, found the woman lying in a pool of blood and her daughter standing beside with the weapon.

On an alert, a police team reached the spot and rushed the woman to the Pala General Hospital, though to no avail. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused, identified as Rajasree, had been undergoing treatment for mental illness.

The Ayarkunnam police have booked a case. The accused was taken into custody for interrogation.