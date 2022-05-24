Woman hacked to death by mentally ill daughter in Kottayam
A 40-year-old woman suffering from mental illness hacked her 65-year-old mother to death near Paduva here on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Rajamma of Thannikkapadi, near here. The incident took place around 2 p.m. when the woman attacked her mother using a machete. Local residents, who rushed to the scene hearing the victim’s screaming, found the woman lying in a pool of blood and her daughter standing beside with the weapon.
On an alert, a police team reached the spot and rushed the woman to the Pala General Hospital, though to no avail. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused, identified as Rajasree, had been undergoing treatment for mental illness.
The Ayarkunnam police have booked a case. The accused was taken into custody for interrogation.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.