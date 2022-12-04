Woman hacked by bike rider in Kochi

  1. EPaper
December 04, 2022 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A young woman was allegedly hacked by a youth while she was walking along Azad Road, Kaloor, on Saturday afternoon.

Sandhya from West Bengal, who was employed at a hair dressing salon at Kaloor, was walking with her friend along Nilavarath Lane, Azad Road, when a youth, who is suspected to have been her former colleague and hailing from her home State, is said to have argued with her. He allegedly hacked her from behind using a machete, almost severing her arm, and behind her shoulder, even as her friend tried to ward off the attacker. Sandhya was admitted to a private hospital, and her condition was stable, the Ernakulam North police said.

Hospital sources said scanning and other tests were done, and she has been placed under observation. She is out of danger.

The police are learnt to have identified the youth and are expected to record his arrest shortly.

