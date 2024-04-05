GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Woman, granddaughter drown in river at Muvatttupuzha

April 05, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her granddaughter drowned, while another child remains critical after they ventured out to bath in a river at Kanamkavala in Division 11 of Muvattupuzha municipality on Friday around 11 a.m.

The deceased were identified as Amina, 65, and Farha Fathima, 12. Hana, 12, also Amina’s grandaughter, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolancherry.

“We are still not clear what happened. The woman regularly used to go for bath in the river, and her granddaughters accompanied her on and off,” said a neighbour.

By the time Fire and Rescue Services personnel turned up, local residents had fished out Amina and Hana. Fathima was rescued by the firefighters. The children might have been swept away, and Amina could have tried to rescue them, but there was no clarity yet on the matter, said sources in the Fire department.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.