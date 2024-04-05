Woman, granddaughter drown in river at Muvatttupuzha

April 05, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOCHI

A woman and her granddaughter drowned, while another child remains critical after they ventured out to bath in a river at Kanamkavala in Division 11 of Muvattupuzha municipality on Friday around 11 a.m.

The deceased were identified as Amina, 65, and Farha Fathima, 12. Hana, 12, also Amina’s grandaughter, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolancherry.

“We are still not clear what happened. The woman regularly used to go for bath in the river, and her granddaughters accompanied her on and off,” said a neighbour.

By the time Fire and Rescue Services personnel turned up, local residents had fished out Amina and Hana. Fathima was rescued by the firefighters. The children might have been swept away, and Amina could have tried to rescue them, but there was no clarity yet on the matter, said sources in the Fire department.