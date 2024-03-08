Woman gives birth in ambulance

March 08, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Alappuzha

A 22-year-old woman gave birth in a 108 Ambulance while being transported to a hospital in Alappuzha on Thursday night.

Officials said that West Bengal native Susmitha who resides at Ayaparambu in Alappuzha was initially admitted to Taluk Hospital in Haripad following labour pain. However, her condition worsened and doctors referred her to Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha.

She gave birth to a baby boy in the ambulance around 10.55 p.m., with the help of emergency medical technician Arya A.R. when the vehicle reached Thottappally. Ms. Arya provided both the mother and the newborn with first aid.

Shortly after the delivery, ambulance pilot Anu Unnikrishnan rushed them to the MCH.