Woman gets title deed after five-decade wait

KOLLAM

02 February 2021 19:18 IST

Santhwana Sparsham 2021 provides relief to many residents

Ninety-five-year-old Annamma was all smiles as she left Government Higher Secondary School, Punalur, on Tuesday. One of the complainants who attended Santhwana Sparsham 2021, the Chief Minister’s public grievances redressal adalat, the elderly woman had bought ten cents of land with her entire savings at Karavaloor around five decades ago.

But it took her some years to realise that the land had no proper documents and Ms. Annamma has been running from pillar to post to resolve the issue. Though it became all the more difficult for her after her husband Daniel’s death, she never stopped fighting. Her 50-year-old wait ended on Tuesday as Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma, Forest Minister K. Raju, and Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran handed her the title deed of the land. Ms. Annamma, who attended the adalat with her grandson Joji, expressed her gratitude to all Ministers before leaving the venue.

Special consideration

Sajayakumar, a differently abled person born without both hands, left the adalat with hopes of a permanent job. The 34-year-old is a postgraduate in Fine Arts and uses his legs to write and draw. He had also cleared Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) and the Pattazhy-resident has been working as a temporary drawing teacher in schools for the last five years. He left the adalat after Mr. Surendran promised to recommend his application for special consideration of the Chief Minister.

Among the participants who received financial aid was Prabhakaran, a heart patient from Araynkavu. A patient of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) for several years, Mr. Prabhakaran was unable to continue his treatment after his health prevented him from working as a tourist guide at Palaruvi. His grievance was quickly addressed with Mr. Raju sanctioning him ₹50,000 as financial assistance for treatment.

Varghese, a Valakam-resident who lost vision after an accident in 2017 and 65-year-old wheelchair-bound Abraham were among the others who received financial aid at the adalat.