Woman gets life term for murder of adopted child

Incident took place at a lodge in Kozhikode in 1991

Incident took place at a lodge in Kozhikode in 1991

Kozhikode

The Additional District and Sessions Court-I on Saturday sentenced a 50-year old woman, who was convicted of murdering a girl child she adopted in 1991, to life imprisonment. Beena, alias Haseena hailing from Devikulam, was also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 in the verdict pronounced by Judge K. Anil Kumar.

The incident leading to the arrest of the accused took place at a lodge in Kozhikode on November 21, 1991. She, along with the first accused, Ganeshan, tortured the four-and-a-half-year-old girl to death. The man involved in the incident went absconding after the incident.

The case was investigated under the leadership of Kozhikode Town police. There were 15 witnesses and 15 pieces of documentary evidence to prove the charges against the accused. Additional Public Prosecutor Joju Cyriac appeared for the prosecution.