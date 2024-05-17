Woman from Ottappalam makes it to Cannes Biennale

A woman from Ottappalam in Palakkad is among the 50 selected artists from different countries whose works are on display at International Fine Art Cannes Biennale being held as part of Cannes Film Festival in France.

Anakha Nair, now settled in the U.S., is the only Indian artist on showcase at the prestigious International Fine Art Cannes Biennale, which began on Friday. The Cannes Biennale will continue until Sunday.

Curated by director of the MAMAG Modern Art Museum Heinz Playner, the Cannes exhibition has sculptures, paintings, digital art and photography.

“My work titled The Golden Salsa Hour done with ink, acrylic and gold paint has been chosen for this coveted biennale. It’s been such an honour to be part of Cannes Film Festival,” Ms. Nair told The Hindu over phone.

An engineering graduate currently working in a multinational company in Dallas as a product manager, Ms. Nair has made a name in the U.S. not only as a fine artist, but as a dancer, yoga and language trainer as well.

She heads Kalathrishna Arts Centre, Dallas, Texas, which she established in 2013. Kalathrishna currently has students from different States of the USA, Canada, India and the UAE.

“Our dream is to groom the budding talents, refine them and bring the stellar artist out of them holding strong to the culture, morals and values of life,” said Ms. Nair. Her engineer husband Abhilash Menon has been giving her solid support.

“Kalathrishna Arts Centre is a member of the International Dance Council (CID)-UNESCO and the International Association of Art (IAA),” she said.

Being a member of CID-UNESCO, she also works and collaborates with art centres and artists across the globe. She won accolades at national Juried Art Exhibition and International Portrait Art Competition in recent years.

“I always believe it’s a great blessing to be able to continue your passion and profession together. I feel more humbled and thankful each day. I believe balance is beauty,” she said.