Woman found unconscious and later declared dead was probably murdered, suspect police

Published - November 20, 2024 01:23 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman found unconscious in the bathroom of her apartment and was later declared dead was probably murdered, suspect the Kalamassery police.

Jayesy Abraham, 55, of Perumbavoor was found in her rented apartment at Kunamthai, Kalamassery. She was found unconscious in the bathroom on Sunday night.

Though she was rushed to hospital, she was declared brought dead. Notwithstanding their suspicions, the police initially registered a case for unnatural death since there was no complaint.

However, the autopsy reportedly attributed the death to multiple injuries to her head. The police suspect that such injuries were unlikely to be caused by an accidental fall. The police are awaiting a detailed autopsy report based on which they would move the court to alter the Sections to murder, if need be.

The victim had been reportedly staying alone in the apartment. It was also found locked from outside.

