October 18, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - KOCHI

A woman died after allegedly falling from the seventh floor of an apartment complex at Kadavanthra, where she lived, on Tuesday.

The deceased is an 18-year-old from Elamkulam. The incident is suspected to have taken place sometime between 11 p.m. on Monday and 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Kadavanthra police who registered a case for unnatural death prima facie suspect it to be a case of suicide. A probe is on.

Helpline - 0484-2540530

