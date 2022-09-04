Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sreekaryam police have commenced investigation into the death of an elderly woman in a house near Sreekaryam.

The body of 79-year-old Vijayamma, a retired nursing superintendent, was found in her rented house at Kallarathala in Powdikonam on Saturday night. She used to live in the house along with her 47-year-old physically challenged son.

According to the police, Vijayamma’s son had alerted her brother about the death, following which the police were alerted. The body was found beneath a bed in her bedroom. Forensic and fingerprint experts collected evidence from the house on Sunday.

Preliminary examination of the corpse suggested that the death could have taken place two days ago. The police, which have taken Vijayamma’s son into custody, are yet to understand the circumstances that led to the delay in reporting the death.

While a case of unnatural death has been registered, the police have not ruled out the possibility of murder. Bruise marks were found on the face and body of the deceased. The findings of the autopsy are awaited. A few neighbours reportedly told the police that they had heard a noisy argument between the mother and son two days ago.

Official sources said Vijayamma’s son had lost both his limbs after he attempted suicide by jumping in front of a train. He was separated from his wife.