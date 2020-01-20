Woman found dead on beach

A 44-year-old school teacher was found dead on Kumbla beach after she went missing on January 16.

The police said the deceased was identified as B.K. Roopasree of Chigirpadav at Miyapadav near Manjeshwar. She was teaching at SVHSS, Miyapadav.

The body was spotted by fishermen on Koyippady beach near Kumbla. Her relatives identified the body on seeing the wedding ring.

According to the police, Roopasree had attended the wedding of her colleague’s relative on Thursday.

Phone switched off

She had also visited her daughter’s school at Manjeshwar.

However, she did not return home after that. One of her phones had been switched off, while calls were not being attended on the other.

Based on a complaint by her family, the police registered a case. Her scooter was found abandoned at Durgipallam. The police suspect that the death was due to drowning. Roopasree is survived by her husband Chandrasekharan and two daughters.