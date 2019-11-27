Woman found dead in Perumbavur; police suspect murder

The body of a woman was found abandoned along the Aluva-Perumbavur Road in Perumbavur town in the early hours of Wednesday.
Police suspect it to be a case of murder and have taken into custody a person in this regard. The deceased was identified Deepa, 40, of Kottapady.
According to the police, the deceased was brutally hacked to death and had injuries all over the body.
It is learned that the entire act of crime was caught on camera. According to the police, the woman and the accused had an argument at around 1.30 am, eventually leading to the murder. A probe is under way.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.