Woman found dead in Perumbavur; police suspect murder

The body of a woman was found abandoned along the Aluva-Perumbavur Road in Perumbavur town in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police suspect it to be a case of murder and have taken into custody a person in this regard. The deceased was identified Deepa, 40, of Kottapady.

According to the police, the deceased was brutally hacked to death and had injuries all over the body.

It is learned that the entire act of crime was caught on camera. According to the police, the woman and the accused had an argument at around 1.30 am, eventually leading to the murder. A probe is under way.