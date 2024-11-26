ADVERTISEMENT

Woman found dead in lodge in Kozhikode

Published - November 26, 2024 08:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode

A young woman was found dead at a lodge at Eranhipalam in Kozhikode, while the young man who had accompanied her is missing.

According to the Nadakkavu police, who have registered a case, Faseela, likely in her late 20s, is a native of Pattikkad in Malappuram district and had obtained a room at the lodge along with Abdsul Sanoof late on Sunday.

Sanoof was never seen again after he went out on Monday morning, while Faseela was found dead on Tuesday. Police sources said the relatives of the deceased had been intimated, and that an autopsy report was awaited.

