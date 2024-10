A 40-year-old woman, Beena, was found dead at her residence near Kannoth Ayyappa Bhajan Math in the early hours of October 6 (Sunday). The incident is reported to have taken place around 2 a.m.

According to police sources, her husband Damodaran, 48, reportedly contacted a relative, confessing that he had killed his wife during a domestic argument. He later surrendered to the Ambalathara police.

Her body was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kannur, for post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.