Woman found dead in Kasaragod

Published - October 06, 2024 07:51 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old woman, Beena, was found dead at her residence near Kannoth Ayyappa Bhajan Math in the early hours of October 6 (Sunday). The incident is reported to have taken place around 2 a.m.

According to police sources, her husband Damodaran, 48, reportedly contacted a relative, confessing that he had killed his wife during a domestic argument. He later surrendered to the Ambalathara police.

Her body was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kannur, for post-mortem.

