Woman found dead in husband’s house in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

22 June 2021 19:33 IST

Her spouse, an army man, posted in Uttarakhand

A 19-year-old married woman was found dead at her husband’s house at Vallikunnam on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Suchitra, wife of Vishnu.

According to the police, she was found hanging in her bedroom in the morning. “On finding that the room is locked from inside, her mother-in-law informed neighbours. Although she was rushed to a nearby hospital, her life could not be saved,” said an official. The Vallikunnam police said they were informed about the incident around 10 a.m.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death. The police conducted an inquest and shifted the body to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, for post-mortem examination. “Prima facie it is a case of suicide. The exact cause of death could be ascertained only after receiving the post-mortem report,” said R. Jose, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chengannur.

The police have not yet received any complaint regarding the death, he said.

Suchitra from Krishnapuram, near Kayamkulam, married Vishnu, an army man, in March 2021. After the marriage, Vishu returned to Uttarakhand in April.

(Suicide prevention helpline number: DISHA 0471- 2552056, 1056).