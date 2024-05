May 04, 2024 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - Kozhikode

A 30-year-old woman from Karnataka was found dead at a rented house near Mampetta in Mukkam on Friday. The police identified the deceased as Aisha Sunitha. She was staying in the house along with a friend from Malappuram. It was her friend who informed the police about the death. The reason for the death could be confirmed only after getting the post-mortem report, the police said.