Woman found dead in house at Kothamangalam

March 25, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - KOCHI

A woman was found dead in her house at Kallad near Kothamangalam on Monday afternoon in what the police suspect to be a case of murder.

The deceased was identified as Saramma, 72. She was reportedly alone when the alleged attack happened sometime between 8.45 a.m. and 3.45 p.m., said the Kothamangalam police.

The victim’s son and wife had gone to work during the day. It was the wife who saw the woman lying in a pool of blood when she returned from work.

Turmeric powder was found all around the body and in the room. The deceased was found with an injury on her head. Her bangles and chain were reportedly missing.

The police suspect that turmeric powder was sprinkled to mislead sniffer dogs. Forensic experts inspected the crime scene. A dog squad was also deployed.

