ADVERTISEMENT

Woman found dead in house at Kothamangalam

March 25, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was found dead in her house at Kallad near Kothamangalam on Monday afternoon in what the police suspect to be a case of murder.

The deceased was identified as Saramma, 72. She was reportedly alone when the alleged attack happened sometime between 8.45 a.m. and 3.45 p.m., said the Kothamangalam police.

The victim’s son and wife had gone to work during the day. It was the wife who saw the woman lying in a pool of blood when she returned from work.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Turmeric powder was found all around the body and in the room. The deceased was found with an injury on her head. Her bangles and chain were reportedly missing.

The police suspect that turmeric powder was sprinkled to mislead sniffer dogs. Forensic experts inspected the crime scene. A dog squad was also deployed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US