GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman found dead in house at Kothamangalam

March 25, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was found dead in her house at Kallad near Kothamangalam on Monday afternoon in what the police suspect to be a case of murder.

The deceased was identified as Saramma, 72. She was reportedly alone when the alleged attack happened sometime between 8.45 a.m. and 3.45 p.m., said the Kothamangalam police.

The victim’s son and wife had gone to work during the day. It was the wife who saw the woman lying in a pool of blood when she returned from work.

Turmeric powder was found all around the body and in the room. The deceased was found with an injury on her head. Her bangles and chain were reportedly missing.

The police suspect that turmeric powder was sprinkled to mislead sniffer dogs. Forensic experts inspected the crime scene. A dog squad was also deployed.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.