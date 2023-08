August 07, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A 64-year-old woman who went for a morning walk was found dead in a drain at Haripad in Alappuzha on Monday. The deceased was identified as Thankamani of Vettuveni near Haripad.

The police suspect that she fell into the drainage while trying to pluck flowers from an adjacent property. After she slipped into the drain, a portion of the sidewall of the drain collapsed and fell over her. .