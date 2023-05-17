ADVERTISEMENT

Woman found dead at Puthenthope

May 17, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old woman was found dead at her house at Puthenthope in the Kadinamkulam police station limits on Tuesday evening. The deceased was identified as Anju.

According to the police, she had sustained burns and was dead by the time the police reached the spot after being informed around 6.30 p.m. Her husband took the couple’s nine-month-old child to a private hospital in the city. The body of the deceased will be shifted only after an inquest by the RDO, said the Kadinamkulam police.

