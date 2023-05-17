HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman found dead at Puthenthope

May 17, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old woman was found dead at her house at Puthenthope in the Kadinamkulam police station limits on Tuesday evening. The deceased was identified as Anju.

According to the police, she had sustained burns and was dead by the time the police reached the spot after being informed around 6.30 p.m. Her husband took the couple’s nine-month-old child to a private hospital in the city. The body of the deceased will be shifted only after an inquest by the RDO, said the Kadinamkulam police.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.