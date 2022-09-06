Woman found dead at husband’s house in Kannur

Relatives allege torture by spouse and mother-in-law

Staff Reporter Kannur
September 06, 2022 18:12 IST

A 24-year-old woman was found dead at her husband’s house at Karivellur in Kannur on Tuesday.

In a complaint lodged at the Payyanur police station, her relatives alleged that she had ended her life unable to bear torture at the hands of her husband and mother-in-law.

The police have registered a case against her husband Rakesh and his mother. The couple have an eight-month-old son. An investigation is on into the incident. 

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-27​60000, and Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA)- 1056.

