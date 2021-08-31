Woman found dead at husband’s house in Kannur

KANNUR

31 August 2021

Family alleges assault by in-laws

A 26-year-old married woman was found hanging at her husband’s house at Korom in Payyanur on Tuesday. Her family alleged that she had been harassed and tortured by her in-laws.

According to the police, Sunisha, 26, had married against the wishes of her family members. Payyanur Circle Inspector Mahesh said that on June 5, the mother of the victim had come with a complaint of domestic violence against her daughter’s husband and his parents.

On the next day, though Sunisha and her husband were summoned to the station, she had said that though she had issues with her in-laws, there was no complaint against her husband.

As a solution, the station sub inspector had asked Sunisha to stay at her house for a few days. But her parents refused to accept her as she had eloped and married. They wanted her to leave the husband, Mr. Mahesh claimed.

Meanwhile, an audio clip of Sunisha alleging domestic violence by her in-laws has surfaced. According to the clip, her husband’s parents used to beat her.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death. The police said that the postmortem examination did not reveal any injuries or other marks of assault. The report suggested suicide.

However, the police are investigating the exact reason that led to her death. They would consider changing the charges in the wake of the audio clip that has surfaced. Those in distress or having suicidal thoughts may call Disha on the toll-free No: 1056 for counselling.