Woman found dead at homestay, police suspect murder

April 03, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A 43-year-old woman was found dead at a homestay at Nedumudi in Alappuzha on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Haseera K. of Assam. She was an employee at the homestay.

The Nedumudi police have launched a probe into the death as prima facie evidence points to murder. “Her body was found lying outside her room in the morning. A shawl was found tightened around her neck and earrings are missing from her body. We are treating the case as a suspected murder,” said an official.

Her body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, for post-mortem examination. “We are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death,” the official added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.