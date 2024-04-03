GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman found dead at homestay, police suspect murder

The deceased was an employee at the homestay

April 03, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A 43-year-old woman was found dead at a homestay at Nedumudi in Alappuzha on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Haseera K. of Assam. She was an employee at the homestay.

The Nedumudi police have launched a probe into the death as prima facie evidence points to murder. “Her body was found lying outside her room in the morning. A shawl was found tightened around her neck and earrings are missing from her body. We are treating the case as a suspected murder,” said an official.

Her body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, for post-mortem examination. “We are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death,” the official added.

