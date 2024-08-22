GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman found charred in finance firm washroom

Published - August 22, 2024 07:26 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Charred remains of a woman working in a private finance firm at Pattambi in the district was found in the firm’s washroom on Thursday. The police said Shitha V.P., 37, from Vadanamkurissi was suspected to have set herself on fire. The police said they were investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri – 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre – 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA) – 1056.)

