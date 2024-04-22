Woman fatally hit by Vande Bharat Express in Kasaragod

April 22, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KASARAGOD

A 22-year-old woman lost her life after being hit by a Vande Bharat Express train near Nileswaram on Monday afternoon.

Identified as Nandana, the victim was a student of a college near Nileswaram.

The incident occurred as the train departed Kasaragod for Thiruvananthapuram around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Despite the loco pilot’s efforts to alert the woman with horn, she did not heed the warning and was run over.

Upon receiving information from the loco pilot, the Nileswaram police shifted the body to the Kanhangad District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. The police believe it was a case of suicide.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-27​60000 and Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA)- 1056.